Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Head to Head Contrast

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -27.59% -24.97%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 13 0 2.81

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.00%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.08, indicating a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -5.30 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -21.03

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Allogene Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

