Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 1,357,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

