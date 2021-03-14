Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,346 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of First BanCorp. worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE FBP opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.