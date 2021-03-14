Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LTC Properties by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

