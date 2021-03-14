Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Getty Realty by 55.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

