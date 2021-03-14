Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,443 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

FEYE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

