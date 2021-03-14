Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Sells $342,000.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $22.23 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after acquiring an additional 191,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

