Ali Tehrani Sells 4,392 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZYME stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.