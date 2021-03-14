Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

