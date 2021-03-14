Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 225.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 3,411,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

