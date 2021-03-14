Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $23,537.41 and $8.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.13 or 0.03108360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

