Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 688,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,225 shares of company stock worth $2,076,997. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

