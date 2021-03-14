AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BOS opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.78. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

