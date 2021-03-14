Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.32. 1,068,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 506,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Specifically, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,754. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

