Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $6.21. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 22,233 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AFLYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

