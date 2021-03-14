AIDUS TOKEN Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $41,172.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00638129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00024644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035169 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

