ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.