Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th.
AERI stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $980.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.