Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

AERI stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $980.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

