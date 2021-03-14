Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Aegon alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.