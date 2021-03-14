Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $9.16 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

