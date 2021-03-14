Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 358 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

