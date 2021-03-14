Advisory Services Network LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

