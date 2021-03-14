Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $12,992,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

