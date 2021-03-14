Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $38.50

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), but opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 250,723 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £136.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

