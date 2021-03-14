Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,878,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,976,000 after purchasing an additional 244,907 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

