Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.62 and a 200-day moving average of $480.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

