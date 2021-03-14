Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 253.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

