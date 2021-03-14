adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.71.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

