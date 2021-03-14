adidas AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at $151,701,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

