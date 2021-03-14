Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Up 115.5% in February

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the February 11th total of 923,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

