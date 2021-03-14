AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.31% from the company’s previous close.

ACUIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49. AcuityAds has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

