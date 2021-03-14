Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

