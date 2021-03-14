Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 59.3% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 476,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

