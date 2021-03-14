Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 59.3% in February

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 476,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
