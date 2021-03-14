ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

