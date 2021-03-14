ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post $109.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the lowest is $86.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $554.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.09 million, with estimates ranging from $656.40 million to $986.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

