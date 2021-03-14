Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

