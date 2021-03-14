Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $5.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,141 shares of company stock worth $1,995,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.