Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $5.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,141 shares of company stock worth $1,995,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
