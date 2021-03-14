ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABCO Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ABCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.
