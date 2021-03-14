ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCO Energy stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ABCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.