Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 789,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $85,883,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.