9,887 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

