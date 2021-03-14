9,252 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,830,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

MCHI stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

