$912.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $912.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $962.65 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $551.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

AEO opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.