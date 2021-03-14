$912.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $912.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $962.65 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $551.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

AEO opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.