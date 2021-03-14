8,277 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

