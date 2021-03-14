811 Shares in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $481,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

