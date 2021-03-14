$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

