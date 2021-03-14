$7.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,962. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $88.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.