$68.91 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to post sales of $68.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.26 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $64.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $301.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.02. 2,088,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,968. The company has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

