$658.87 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $658.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.94 million and the highest is $717.30 million. Stericycle posted sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $68.50. 367,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,204. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

