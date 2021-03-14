5,691 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

