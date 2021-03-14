$54.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $54.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $212.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $76.25 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

